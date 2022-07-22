OCEANS OF SLUMBER Launch Music Video For "The Hanging Tree"; Starlight And Ash Album Available Now

Oceans Of Slumber have released their fifth album, Starlight And Ash, via Century Media Records. To celebrate the release, the band have dropped the music video for “The Hanging Tree”, which was directed by Angela Herr and Bianca Greene for FirstSight Agency, and is conceptionally connected to the band’s previous music video for “The Lighthouse’. Watch “The Hanging Tree” below.

“An old childhood home, a frequently visited spot along the meadow, a closet we pass in our grandmother's house, a tree in the town center that has scars from its terrible past...places hold memories and they never forget them even when buried under the changes of time”, says Cammie Beverly about “The Hanging Tree”.

Starlight and Ash was produced by Joel Hamilton (Violet Road, Battle of Mice) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Yes, Voivod). The stunning artwork was created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Heaven Shall Burn and many more).

The album is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- black LP & LP-Booklet

- 300x transp. light blue LP & LP-Booklet available at CM Distro Wholesale EU, CMDistro.de and EMP

- 300x dark green LP & LP-Booklet available from the band

- 1000x transp. orange LP & LP-Booklet available in the US

- Digital album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Waters Rising"

"Hearts Of Stone"

"The Lighthouse"

"Red Forest Roads"

"The Hanging Tree"

"Salvation"

"Star Altar"

"The Spring Of '21"

"Just A Day"

"House Of The Rising Sun"

"The Shipbuilder's Son"

"House Of The Rising Sun" video:

"The Lighthouse" video:

"Hearts Of Stone" visualizer:

"The Waters Rising" video:

Oceans Of Slumber recently announced The Lighthouse East Tour. The band will be hitting the road this fall for a handful of headline shows starting in their hometown, Houston, on August 27 and wrapping in Austin on September 11.

Fronted by the inimitable power, range, and grace of vocalist Cammie Beverly, Starlight and Ash posits Oceans Of Slumber in a league of their own. This is as much eloquent extensions of famed singer-songwriters Nick Cave and Chris Stapleton as it is the heartbreaking pulse of Type O Negative and Katatonia. Starlight And Ash isn’t metal, but its edges are.

Oceans Of Slumber is:

Cammie Beverly (vocals)

Xan Fernandez (guitar)

Jessie Santos (guitar)

Mathew Aleman (synth)

Semir Ozerkan (bass)

Dobber Beverly (drums and piano)

(Photo - TheHeavyGlow/Jamie LaCombe)