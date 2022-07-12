OCEANS OF SLUMBER Release Cover Version Of “House Of The Rising Sun”

Oceans Of Slumber release their new track and cover of “House Of The Rising Sun” today via Century Media Records. Check out the visualizer video for the track, which is the 4th song released off their upcoming album, Starlight And Ash, out July 22 via Century Media Records.

“With leanings and inspirations from the Texas/Louisiana border, we felt that this cover was a perfect fit to the storytelling essence of the album,” says Oceans Of Slumber about their version of “House Of The Rising Sun”. “Going back to the female perspective of the song’s original version, we capture the troubled story of a traveler along the coast.”

Oceans Of Slumber have also recently announced The Lighthouse East Tour. The band will be hitting the road this fall for a handful of headline shows starting in their hometown, Houston, on August 27 and wrapping in Austin on September 11.

Starlight and Ash was produced by Joel Hamilton (Violet Road, Battle of Mice) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Yes, Voivod). The stunning artwork was created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Heaven Shall Burn and many more).

The album will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- black LP & LP-Booklet

- 300x transp. light blue LP & LP-Booklet available at CM Distro Wholesale EU, CMDistro.de and EMP

- 300x dark green LP & LP-Booklet available from the band

- 1000x transp. orange LP & LP-Booklet available in the US

- Digital album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Waters Rising"

"Hearts Of Stone"

"The Lighthouse"

"Red Forest Roads"

"The Hanging Tree"

"Salvation"

"Star Altar"

"The Spring Of '21"

"Just A Day"

"House Of The Rising Sun"

"The Shipbuilder's Son"

"House Of The Rising Sun":

"The Lighthouse" video:

"Hearts Of Stone" visualizer:

"The Waters Rising" video:

Fronted by the inimitable power, range, and grace of vocalist Cammie Beverly, Starlight and Ash posits Oceans Of Slumber in a league of their own. This is as much eloquent extensions of famed singer-songwriters Nick Cave and Chris Stapleton as it is the heartbreaking pulse of Type O Negative and Katatonia. Starlight And Ash isn’t metal, but its edges are.

Oceans Of Slumber is:

Cammie Beverly (vocals)

Xan Fernandez (guitar)

Jessie Santos (guitar)

Mathew Aleman (synth)

Semir Ozerkan (bass)

Dobber Beverly (drums and piano)

(Photo - TheHeavyGlow/Jamie LaCombe)