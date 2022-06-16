OCEANS OF SLUMBER Release "The Lighthouse" Music Video

Texas-based Southern Gothic outfit, Oceans Of Slumber, have released a video for "The Lighthouse", featured on the band’s upcoming album, Starlight And Ash, which is set for release on July 22. below.

Says Cammie Beverly (vocals): “In true story-telling fashion, 'The Lighthouse' evokes the frenzied emotions of the evangelical south’s dangerous religious leanings. Leading with an ominous gospel, 'The Lighthouse' is a song as dark and atmospheric as the humid air that hangs heavy in our region.”

Starlight and Ash was produced by Joel Hamilton (Violet Road, Battle of Mice) and mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Yes, Voivod). The stunning artwork was created by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Heaven Shall Burn and many more).

The album will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- black LP & LP-Booklet

- 300x transp. light blue LP & LP-Booklet available at CM Distro Wholesale EU, CMDistro.de and EMP

- 300x dark green LP & LP-Booklet available from the band

- 1000x transp. orange LP & LP-Booklet available in the US

- Digital album

Tracklisting:

"The Waters Rising"

"Hearts Of Stone"

"The Lighthouse"

"Red Forest Roads"

"The Hanging Tree"

"Salvation"

"Star Altar"

"The Spring Of '21"

"Just A Day"

"House Of The Rising Sun"

"The Shipbuilder's Son"

"Hearts Of Stone" visualizer:

"The Waters Rising" video:

Fronted by the inimitable power, range, and grace of vocalist Cammie Beverly, Starlight and Ash posits Oceans Of Slumber in a league of their own. This is as much eloquent extensions of famed singer-songwriters Nick Cave and Chris Stapleton as it is the heartbreaking pulse of Type O Negative and Katatonia. Starlight And Ash isn’t metal, but its edges are.

Oceans Of Slumber is:

Cammie Beverly (vocals)

Xan Fernandez (guitar)

Jessie Santos (guitar)

Mathew Aleman (synth)

Semir Ozerkan (bass)

Dobber Beverly (drums and piano)

(Photo - TheHeavyGlow/Jamie LaCombe)