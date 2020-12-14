OCEANS OF SLUMBER Release Video For Acoustic Version Of "The Colors Of Grace"

US prog metal outfit, Oceans Of Slumber, have released a chilling acoustic version of "The Colors Of Grace". Watch the video below

"Where there is time, there is space to reimagine. In the idleness of a music industry halted, we were fortunate to make new connections and new friends capable of capturing not only our sound, but the essence of Oceans of Slumber unplugged. We bring you the 'The Colors Of Grace', an acoustic session with Hendyamps Studio," states Oceans Of Slumber lead singer Cammie Gilbert.

Oceans Of Slumber's new, self-titled album is available as a standard CD jewelcase, gatefold black 2LP+CD, digital album and is available to purchase here.

Oceans Of Slumber tracklisting:

"Soundtrack To My Last Day"

"Pray For Fire"

"A Return To The Earth Below"

"Imperfect Divinity"

"The Adorned Fathomless Creation"

"To The Sea"

"The Colors Of Grace"

"I Mourn These Yellow Leaves"

"September (Those Who Come Before)"

"Total Failure Apparatus"

"The Red Flower"

"Wolf Moon"

"Pray For Fire" lyric video:

“To The Sea (A Tolling Of The Bells)” video:

“The Colors Of Grace” video:

"A Return To The Earth Below" video:

Lineup:

Cammie Gilbert - Vocals

Jessie Santos - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Alexander Lucian - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Semir Ozerkan - Bass

Dobber - Drums, Piano/Synths

Mat Aleman - Keyboards

(Photo - Taylee Photography)