OCEANS OF SLUMBER Streaming New Single "The Given Dream"; Audio

Oceans Of Slumber have released "The Given Dream", the third single from their dark, cinematic sixth album, Where Gods Fear To Speak, out September 13 via Season Of Mist. Listen below.

Says the band: "Let us escape this facade of perfection together. Move away from the inescapable pull of manicured lifestyles, perfect lives, and the given dream."

"Let us go to the shore

There the waves will kiss our feet

With mysterious sadness

The stars will shine down on us"

- Aleksey Pleshcheyev

Where Gods Fear To Speak can be pre-ordered / pre-saveed at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Where Gods Fear To Speak"

"Run From The Light"

"Don't Come Back From Hell Empty-Handed"

"Wish"

"Poem Of Ecstasy"

"The Given Dream"

"I Will Break The Pride Of Your Will"

"Prayer"

"The Impermanence Of Fate"

"Wicked Game"

"Wicked Game":

"Poem Of Ecstasy" video:

"Where Gods Fear To Speak" video: