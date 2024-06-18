OCEANS OF SLUMBER To Release Where Gods Fear To Speak Album In September; "Poem Of Ecstasy" Music Video Posted

Oceans Of Slumber have released a video for their new single, "Poem Of Ecstasy", featured on their forthcoming new album, Where Gods Fear To Speak, out September 13 via Season of Mist. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Oceans Of Slumber defy any and all convention. Since 2011, the Houston band have come to redefine the Southern Gothic by casting their tales of hope and despair against an ever-shifting backdrop of melodic death, doom and black metal, with subtle electronic flourishes and classical composition added for good measure, but their sixth album has more in common with Blade Runner and The Book of Eli than their previous efforts. This record is huge and cinematic in every sense of the word.

On Where Gods Fear To Speak, Oceans Of Slumber remake progressive metal in their own dark cinematic image.

Tracklisting:

"Where Gods Fear To Speak"

"Run From The Light"

"Don't Come Back From Hell Empty-Handed"

"Wish"

"Poem Of Ecstasy"

"The Given Dream"

"I Will Break The Pride Of Your Will"

"Prayer"

"The Impermanence Of Fate"

"Wicked Game"

"Poem Of Ecstasy" video:

"Where Gods Fear To Speak"

Oceans Of Slumber lineup:

Cammie Beverly - vocals

Dobber Beverly- drums, piano

Semir Ozerkan - bass

Alex Davis - guitar

Chris Kritikos - guitar, synth