OCEANS Release Cover Of SYSTEM OF A DOWN Classic "Chop Suey"; Visualizer

Oceans are back with their first new music since the release of their second studio album, Hell Is Where The Heart Is, last November. The German nu-metal band proudly presents their latest single, "Chop Suey", a cover of the System Of A Down classic. As you would expect, the Germans have put their own stamp on the song, creating a darker version of the legendary track as they pay tribute to their roots.

Timo Rotten comments: “Toxicity was one of my favorite albums when it came out, but I hadn't heard it in a while. Then Thomas dug it up again a few weeks ago and the question immediately came to my mind: How would this sound with growls? And whether I could do it at all. We just had to try it out. Did I get it right? I think you have to decide for yourselves.”

Stream the new single here, and watch a visualizer below:

Oceans is:

Timo Rotten - vocals, guitar

Patrick Zarske - guitar

Thomas Winkelmann - bass

J.F. Grill - drums