OCEANS Release New EP; "Living=Dying" Music Video Posted

After releasing their Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part I: Love EP in January, Oceans today release the second part of this masterpiece - the digital EP entitled Hell Is Where The Heart Is - Part II: Longing. To celebrate their new EP, Oceans release their brand new single, "Living=Dying". Watch the video below, and stream the EP here.

Timo Rotten comments: "Another spark will set this world on fire. Little did we know how true this line would be when we wrote 'Living=Dying' about a year ago. I am so fed up with all the corruption, ignorance, and greed I see everywhere in our society. But let’s not lose hope and always try to be one step better each day. Maybe we can turn the tide.”

Lineup:

Timo Rotten - vocals, guitar

Patrick Zarske - guitar

Thomas Winkelmann - bass

J.F. Grill - drums

(Photo - Mirko Witzki)