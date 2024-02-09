OCEANS Release New Single, Music Video “Slaves To The Feed”

Oceans are back with their first new music of 2024, The German nu-metal band presents their latest single “Slaves To The Feed”, which provides another strong message towards the importance of mental health and raising awareness on this topic. The new song sees OCeans collaborate with Australian keyboardist Misstiq as well as Josh Collard from Earth Caller.

To coincide with the release of “Slaves To The Feed”, Oceans are unleashing a second new single! “Breed Consume Die” sees the Germans once again prove their musical versatility as they let their heavier side come to the fore. Josh Collard from Earth Caller is also featured on this song, which serves as a social wake-up call.

As if the release of two new singles wasn't enough, Oceans have also delivered a brand new music video for “Slaves To The Feed”.

Timo Rotten comments:

"Social media makes us sick. It makes me sick, I'm fucking addicted to my smartphone. Even though it has made my life miserable to a certain extent, I still keep scrolling. And why is that? Because people tell me it's part of the business. We as a band are both part of the solution and part of the problem."

