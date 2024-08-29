OCEANS Share Music Video For New Single "Spit"

Germany's Oceans will release their third official studio album, Happy, on September 27 via Nuclear Blast. The new album sees the band delving into the all too familiar topic of mental health struggles as they explore the lows of human existence, with the album's title serving as the desired state of mind. Check out a video for the new single, "Spit", below.

Timo Rotten comments: "Sometimes life sucks and you just want to shred everything to pieces. At that exact moment, we wrote 'Spit'. Have fun with that one. It’s perfect for cleaning your house, working out, or smashing a car with a baseball bat.”

Pre-order/pre-save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Parasite"

"Spit"

"Click Like Share"

"Let It Burn"

"Self Doubt 24/7"

"Happy"

"Slaves To The Feed"

"Breed Consume Die"

"The Birth Of Death"

"Father?"

"In The End There’s Always Pain"

"Parasite" video:

"Slaves To The Feed" video:

"Breed Consume Die" video:

Oceans is:

Timo Rotten - vocals, guitar

Patrick Zarske - guitar

Thomas Winkelmann - bass

J.F. Grill - drums

(Photo - Sascha Hein)