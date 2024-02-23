OCEANS Unleash Official Video For "Breed Consume Die"

Oceans recently returned with their first new music of 2024. The German nu-metal band presented two new singles, "Slaves To The Feed" and "Breed Consume Die", and they have now released an official video for the latter featuring Josh Collard from Earth Caller. Check it out below.

"Slaves To The Feed" provides another strong message towards the importance of mental health and raising awareness on this topic.

Timo Rotten comments:

"Social media makes us sick. It makes me sick, I'm fucking addicted to my smartphone. Even though it has made my life miserable to a certain extent, I still keep scrolling. And why is that? Because people tell me it's part of the business. We as a band are both part of the solution and part of the problem."