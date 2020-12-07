OCTAVISION Featuring BILLY SHEEHAN, JEFF SCOTT SOTO, HOVAK ALAVERDYAN Launch Introductory Videos

"We are very proud to announce that the new album, titled Coexist, is ready and the release will be announced very soon," says Octavision guitarist Hovak Alaverdyan.

"Here's some info on video about a new record I'm playing on - quite a challenging project," says bassist Billy Sheehan.

Behold Octavision:

Octavision is:

Vocals: Jeff Scott Soto (Yngwie Malmsteen, Sons Of Apollo)

Guitars: Hovak Alaverdyan

Bass: Victor Wooten

Bass: Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Sons Of Apollo)

Keyboards: Murzo

Drums: Roman Lomtadze

Blul: Avo Margaryan

For further details, visit Octavision on Facebook.