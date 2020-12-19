OCTAVISION Featuring BILLY SHEEHAN, JEFF SCOTT SOTO, HOVAK ALAVERDYAN Release "Coexist" Video

"I’ve been waiting for this moment just as long as some of you have," begins Octavision guitarist Hovak Alaverdyan. "But here it is, finally! Debut music video for the single 'Coexist' which will be available for digital streaming and purchase in a couple of days. The full album will officially be out December 29th, 2020 on streaming, digital, CD, as well as high resolution audio. Vinyl will be on pre-order and available early part of next year. Enjoy!"

"Here's some info on video about a new record I'm playing on - quite a challenging project," says bassist Billy Sheehan (Talas, David Lee Roth, Mr. Big).

Behold Octavision:

Octavision is:

Vocals: Jeff Scott Soto (Yngwie Malmsteen, Sons Of Apollo)

Guitars: Hovak Alaverdyan

Bass: Victor Wooten

Bass: Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Sons Of Apollo)

Keyboards: Murzo

Drums: Roman Lomtadze

Blul: Avo Margaryan

For further details, visit Octavision on Facebook.