OCTOBER TIDE Feat. Former KATATONIA Members Announce May 2022 European Headline Tour

Sweden's melodic death/doom metallers October Tide will hit the road in May 2022 for a headlining European tour. The tour, postponed from May 2021 due to the covid pandemic, will see extreme metal band Noctem as special guests. The shows in Prague, Hamburg, Mainz and Pratteln could not be rescheduled, because of time frame limitations.

Dates:

May

7 – London, UK – Incineration Fest

8 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg

9 – Bochum, Germany – Matrix

10 – Leipzig, Germany – Bandhaus

11 – Vienna, Austria – Viper Room

12 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

13 – Milan, Italy – Slaughter Club

15 – Salzburg, Austria – Rockhouse

With a history tracing back to the epicentrer of melodic death metal in Sweden, October Tide have come a long way and have generated a spark that is strongly felt in the energy of the scene. In Splendor Below (2019) is the latest addition to their vibrant discography of guitar-driven, emotive death/doom metal art. It packs some of the most adventurous and unique compositions from the capable hands of founding member and long-time Katatonia guitarist, Fredrik Norrman, his brother and guitarist Mattias Norrman (ex-Katatonia), vocalist Alexander Högbom (Demonical), bassist Johan Jönsegård (Letters From The Colony) and drummer Jonas Sköld (Letters From The Colony / Thenighttimeproject).

While Fredrik prefers for the music to speak for itself, he finds the album "a bit more aggressive, a bit more death metal, and with an overall colder feeling than previous records.”