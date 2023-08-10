OCTOBER TIDE Reveals New Album & Tour Details

Sweden's masters of melodic, doomish death metal, October Tide, will release their seventh studio album, The Cancer Pledge, on October 6th via Agonia Records. The album will arrive four years after its predecessor, In Splendor Below, and will coincide with a headlining tour of Europe.

Recent output has seen October Tide tone down on the doom particle, and throw the listener in a colder embrace of a melodic death metal rainstorm. This trend remains consistent on The Cancer Pledge, and overlaps with the direction spearheaded by guitarist Fredrik Norrman (Katatonia, Trees Of Eternity, Thenighttimeproject), keen on rejuvenating October Tide with a touch of the past. "It's a direct continuation of the previous album," states Norrman. "Less doom and more death metal, yet melodic and with more layers. I’ve searched for inspiration in records I listened to in the '80s and '90s when I grew up. But it still sounds like October Tide."

The sound of October Tide, aside from being doom intertwined melodeath, is fronted by emotionally compelling guitar work, known to subside into melancholic and introspective tones. Even though the band has shapeshifted over the years - starting off as a duo of Katatonia fame musicians, Fredrik Norrman and Jonas Renske, back in 1994 - it has retained and evolved its trademark formula. The present-day lineup, intact since 2016, features said guitarist & founder Fredrik Norrman, second guitarist & Fredrik's brother Mattias Norrman (Katatonia), vocalist Alexander Högbom (Demonical), bassist Johan Jönsegård (Letters From The Colony) and drummer Jonas Sköld (Letters From The Colony / Thenighttimeproject).

The Cancer Pledge was recorded and produced in 2023 by October Tide and Karl Daniel Lidén (Bloodbath, Katatonia). The latter mixed and mastered the album, whose cover artwork was designed by Albin Högbom.

Tracklisting:

"Peaceful, Quiet, Safe"

"Tapestry Of Our End"

"Unprecedented Aggression"

"Blodfattig"

"The Cancer Pledge"

"I Know Why I'm Cold"

"Season Of Arson"

"Breathe The Water"

October Tide will hit the road on the day of album release, commencing the first part of the album-promoting tour in Germany, through Belgium, France, Czech Republic and Poland.

(Photo credit: Daniel Jansson)