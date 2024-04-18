OCTOPLOID Unveils “Human Amoral" Featuring Members Of AMORPHIS

Octoploid, the new musical endeavor of bassist Olli-Pekka "Oppu" Laine (Amorphis, Barren Earth, Mannhai), will release their debut full-length, Beyond The Aeons, on July 5th through Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). Today the band shares their first digital single from the record, “Human Amoral”, alongside an accompanying video.

“Human Amoral” perfectly mirrors many of the influences that have found their way onto the record and features Oppu's Amorphis bandmate Tomi Joutsen, splendidly contrasting but at the same time fitting the outstanding melancholic lead melodies with his remarkable vocal style. Its creeping psychedelic touch especially comes alive in Octoploid's first music video.

Comments Oppu, "Combining elements from folk, prog, and death metal, 'Human Amoral' is an epitome of Octoploid's sound and my musical influences."

Beyond The Aeons was crafted at E-Studio in Sipoo, Finland where Petri Majuri (Hanoi Rocks, Michael Monroe) took care of mixing the eight tracks and David Castillo (Katatonia, Leprous, Opeth) mastered the album. Orion Landau (Carcass, YOB, Russian Circles ) completed the magnificent package with dreamy artwork.

Pre-order Beyond The Aeons in the physical format of your choice (digipak CD, eco-friendly/recycled “Dusk Of Vex" Marbled vinyl), presave it on your favorite DSP, or pre-order it digitally to receive “Human Amoral [feat. Tomi Joutsen]” instantly now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"The Dawns In Nothingness" [feat. Mikko Kotamäki] *

"Coast Of The Drowned Sailors" [feat. Tomi Koivusaari & Janitor Muurinen] *

"Human Amoral" [feat. Tomi Joutsen] *

"Shattered Wings" [feat. Petri Eskelinen] #/%

"Beyond The Aeons" #/%

"The Hallowed Flame" [feat. Mikko Kotamäki] *

"Concealed Serenity" [feat. Mikko Kotamäki] %

"A Dusk Of Vex" [feat. Jón Aldará | physical: long version; digital: edit] ^/%

"Monotony" (bonus track - physical only) [feat. Petri Eskelinen] %



* Kim Rantala (keyboards)

# Samu Leminen (additional lead guitar)

^ Ile Laaksomaa (additional lead guitar)

% Kasper Mårtenson (keybaords)

Octoploid is the solo band of Olli-Pekka Laine (bass, keyboards, backing vocals; Amorphis, Barren Earth, Mannhai), formed in 2022. Combining elements from ‘90s death/black metal, ‘70s prog rock, and ‘90s psychedelic rock, their music has its own place on the map. In one phrase, Octoploid's sound has been described as "classic death prog."

Built around Laine, the core band includes four additional musicians: well-seasoned and diverse drummer Mikko Pietinen brings experience from stoner rock (MannhaI) and Finnish mainstream pop rock (Kasmir), while lead/rhythm guitarist Peter Salonen (The Kinky Thing; a band performing Finnish psych rock legends Kingston Wall covers) is a new face in the scene. The five-piece is completed by keyboardist Kim Rantala (Giant Robot, Amorphis) and vocalist Mikko Kotamäki (Swallow The Sun; live).

For futher details, visit Octoploid on Facebook.

(Photo by Päivi Leino)