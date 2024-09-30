ODDLAND Release "Eternal Erode" Single And Video

Finnish progressive metal band, Oddland, are thrilled to unveil their new single and video, “Eternal Erode”, available today via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the official video below.

The band express their excitement for this release, by saying: “Our first single release off the upcoming album raises the question whether this planet we live on might be better off without our species, if we might be better off being eaten by worms. This most intelligent species is doing a wonderful job slowly harvesting its home into decay. Or in other words, casting this most beautiful place to 'Eternal (ly) Erode'."

"The video was fully directed and edited by our multi-talented drummer Ville Viitanen and perfectly accompanies the moods set by the music. We feel this is our best music video so far!”, they add.

Founded in 2003 in Turku, Finland, Oddland’s forward-thinking delivery melds aggressive tones, spacious textures, and glorious melodies into a seamless and cohesive entity. Following a string of successful demos, the band was signed to Century Media for the 2012 debut album, The Treachery Of Senses.

Mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö, the record was greeted with a barrage of critical acclaim, including praise from top-tier publications, and praised as the best prog-metal record ever recorded in Finland.

Oddland recorded the magnificent follow-up album Origin at Fantom Studios (Insomnium, Korpiklaani, Oranssi Pazuzu) after which it was mixed and mastered by Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, In Flames, Dimmu Borgir) and release worldwide through Sensory Records in 2016.

Containing a bit more than forty-five minutes of music, the album bears a theme which ties deeply into the lyrics and extensive artwork, with a separate piece of art being created for each of the nine songs, by Egyptian artist Mohammed Essam.

Oddland have performed at several festivals including FME, Tuska, Headway, Næstved metalfest and Progpower Europe, been touring Europe three times, both as support act for Persefone, for Manticora and as split headliner, in addition to many shows alongside the likes of established acts including Soen, Leprous, Swallow the Sun and Omnium Gatherum. It's a great live band that leaves nothing to be desired.

In February 2022, the band signed with the brand-new German label Uprising! Records (a sub-label of Target Group) and released their third album, Vermilion. With an insanely amazing production that takes the listener into the universe of Tool and mixes that super production with a perfect blend of musical twists that would startle any Leprous, Pain Of Salvation or even Faith No More fan, you just can't go wrong with these Finnish masters of Prog.

Vermilion is nothing short of a production-wise masterpiece that combines all that prog-lovers love about prog. Mixed and mastered by Carson Slovak and Grant Mcfarland (Black Crown Initiate, Rivers Of Nihil, a.o.), with an eerie artwork, created by drummer/multi-talent Ville Viitanen, this album sees Oddland lifted to higher levels within the world of heavy metal.

Oddland are set to play across Europe next month, as direct support act for the Swedish prog-leaders Soen. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Oddland lineup:

Sakari Ojanen – Vocals, guitars

Joni Palmroth – Bass

Ville Viitanen – Drums

Jussi Poikonen – guitars