Of Bird And Cage - Upcoming Metal Video Game Features Past And Present Members Of GUNS N' ROSES, EPICA, SYMPHONY X, WITHIN TEMPTATION, And More

Of Bird And Cage, a metal music-driven game featuring artists from some of the biggest rock and metal bands, has just announced that incredibly talented cellist Tina Guo is joining the lineup. Guo shared a video expressing her excitement at joining the game, which can be seen below.

Of Bird And Cage, developed by Capricia Productions and published by All In! Games, will be released this coming spring. The exact date is to be announced.

The game is truly a new way to experience the power of heavy metal music like never before. The concept album is viewed through first-person gameplay and you - the player - shape the narrative. The dark and twisted game is specifically tailored to the music. Symphonic metal will lead you through a story of trauma, violence, and madness. The story is inspired by the classic tale Beauty and the Beast and features Gitta Barbot, a young drug addict who tries to escape the physical and mental prison of her captor Bres Lupus. Gamers can make quick choices that will have dire consequences and watch their actions reveal new paths while struggling to keep their sanity. Happy endings don't come easily here. But the soundtrack is one you'll love.

Gamers can also wishlist the game on Steam.

Featured artists:

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses)

Rob van der Loo (Epica)

Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation)

Danny Worsnop (Asking Alexandria)

Casey Grillo (ex-Kamelot)

Rocky Gray (ex-Evanescence)

Mike Lepond (Symphony X)

Kobra Paige (Kobra and the Lotus)

Davidavi 'Vidi' Dolev (Subterranean Masquerade)

Arnold Nesis (Capricia Productions)

+ more to be revealed soon.

