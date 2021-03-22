OF MICE & MEN's "Second & Sebring" Certified Gold

Of Mice & Men's fan-favorite single, "Second & Sebring", has been certified Gold by the RIAA, which reflects over 500,000 copies sold. The song appears on the band's self-titled debut, released by Rise Records in 2010, and is that which launched the band's meteoric rise in the metalcore scene.

"Modern metalcore is not a genre defined by notoriety or accolades but moreso defined by the audience appreciating and connecting with the stories we share about ourselves," says drummer Valentino Arteaga. "This is an incredible achievement made possible by our amazing fans who believe in the power of alternative music. Thank you for the continued support after all these years!"

Of Mice & Men went on to dominate the decade, releasing The Flood (2011) and Restoring Force (2014), the latter of which charted Top 5 in the US. Overall, the band has gone on to sell over a million albums worldwide across their expansive catalog and has amassed over half-a-billion streams across DSPs. They've tallied over 200 million YouTube streams and over 5 million social media followers. OM&M have toured internationally for over a decade, sharing stages with the likes of Linkin Park, Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, and Bring Me The Horizon, while appearing at major festivals globally.

Of Mice & Men are currently releasing a series of EPs that will eventually comprise their next album. The first EP, Timeless, is out now.