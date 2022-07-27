OF MICE & MEN Share EDM Remix Of “Mosaic”

Gold-selling hard rockers Of Mice & Men — Aaron Pauley (bass + vocals ), Valentino Arteaga (drums), Alan Ashby (guitar), and Phil Manansala (guitar) — have shared a unique remix of the song "Mosaic" from last year's critically acclaimed Echo album. The remix was handled by EDM artist Becko.

"Becko's immense talents really elevated our ferocious track 'Mosaic,' and gave it a fresh and exciting new vibe," says Arteaga.

"I've been a fan of OM&M ever since I was an emo/hardcore kid at their shows," Becko states. "It was an honor and pleasure to make some noises with my synths here in the studio. The remix I've made is an hybrid of dark-ish EDM mid-tempo mixed with metalcore guitars and screams by OM&M. It all came very naturally."