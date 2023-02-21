OF THE LIGHT Inspires Positivity With New Single "Live On"; Music Video Streaming

Of The Light delivers art metal/rock music, infused with hard-hitting grooves and coupled with infectious melodious hooks. The act's newest single, "Live On", is powerful, hard-hitting, and emotionally charged with a message about suicide prevention and healing negative thought patterns that lead to depression and hurt.

"Live On" with its intense power and a particularly groovy intro that collides tom-heavy drum work and thick, distorted palm-muted guitars, is a prime example of Greg’s ability to traverse tension and resolve, with dynamic passages that effortlessly convey the darker lyrical themes presented throughout this track.

"The message I try to convey with my music and lyrics is adversity can be overcome. Set boundaries with people that aren’t for your best interests. Stop self sabotaging yourself." - Greg Telfeian

Listen to "Live On" on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. Watch a video below: