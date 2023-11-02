Official CANNIBAL CORPSE Colouring Book Available Next Month; Pre-Order Now

Rock N' Roll Colouring has announced the latest addition to their collection... the first ever Official Colouring Book from Cannibal Corpse, death metal’s most notorious, explicit and successful band.

Due for release on December 1, you can pre-order now via Eyesore Merch. Very limited signed copies are available.

Featuring iconic artwork and instantly recognizable images officially licensed and fully endorsed by both Cannibal Corpse and artist Vince Locke , these amazing designs have the potential for hours of satisfying colouring in.

The book demands you revel in every horrific detail of Locke’s unhinged imagery, letting your imagination run riot as you create your own personalized versions of your favourite nightmarish Cannibal Corpse designs.

Including artwork from genre classics such as Tomb Of The Mutilated, Butchered At Birth and Eaten Back To Life, right up to the band’s latest album Chaos Horrific, the book contains some of the nastiest, sickest, gore-filled & blood-drenched designs ever! Working closely with artist Vince Locke, who personally curated the book, these images are not for the faint hearted, but are perfect for fans of graphic horror fantasy art, coupled with devotees of the most deranged death metal in history!

Celebrating the release of his first colouring book, Vince enthuses; “Going over art for the book, it was surprising to see just how much 30 years of collaboration yielded. It’s rare that I see it all compiled together. There are a few pieces that had to be included, some that were favourites of myself or the band, and some that just lent themselves well to colouring. I’m always playing, trying different materials and techniques. Hope you do the same with these colouring pages. Try watercolour markers, crayons, and coloured pencils, adding your own details. You’ll probably go through a lot of red, but be creative, have fun, make it your own!”

Reflecting on his band’s unlikely entry into the world of colouring books, Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster says; “This book is a great new way for Cannibal Corpse fans to enjoy the incredible artwork of Vincent Locke.”

(Photo - Alex Morgan)