Official KISS Sneakers Available For Pre-Order Next Monday

KISS Replicas has announced that the pre-sale for the new Official KISS Sneakers will launch on Monday, April 12 at 12 noon, EST, here.

Details:

- $179.00 Each Pair.

*Order 3 Variants and get 50% OFF of the 4th Variant until April 30th, midnight Eastern

- Limited Edition: 500 Pairs Per Variant

*4 Variants = 2,000 Sets Total

- Sizing will run from sizes 5-13

- Delivery Spring/Summer 2021

More details will be posted on release day.

