Official KISS Sneakers Available For Pre-Order Next Monday
April 7, 2021, 59 minutes ago
KISS Replicas has announced that the pre-sale for the new Official KISS Sneakers will launch on Monday, April 12 at 12 noon, EST, here.
Details:
- $179.00 Each Pair.
*Order 3 Variants and get 50% OFF of the 4th Variant until April 30th, midnight Eastern
- Limited Edition: 500 Pairs Per Variant
*4 Variants = 2,000 Sets Total
- Sizing will run from sizes 5-13
- Delivery Spring/Summer 2021
More details will be posted on release day.
Visit the KISS Replicas Facebook page, here.