OH HIROSHIMA Release New Track By Track Video For "All Things Pass"

March 4 will see Swedish post-rock duo, Oh Hiroshima, release their haunting fourth studio album, Myriad, via Napalm Records. In this new video, the band discuss the single, "All Things Pass":

Following their latest magnum opus, Oscillation (2019), and due to pandemic lockdowns, the band channeled all of their time and creativity into delivering an epic successor. It’s that mixture of emotions – from infinite sadness to moments of clarity and heart-rending melodies blending into a rumbling volcano of aesthetic noise and ferocious power, but also the unique use of trumpets, cello and trombones throughout – that sees Oh Hiroshima outclass and grow renowned not only in post-rock circles, but beyond.

Upon becoming a duo due to former bassist Simon Forsberg departing the band in early 2021, Oh Hiroshima were provided a challenging chance to step up their songwriting game. There is still a hefty dose of post-rock to be heard on Myriad, but brothers Jakob Hemström and Oskar Nilsson managed to kick down the creative walls of the band, making use of a much broader musical palette.

Recorded by Kristian Karlsson (pg.lost, Cult Of Luna), and once again mixed and mastered by Cult Of Luna’s Magnus Lindberg, with Myriad, Oh Hiroshima demonstrate outstanding ability - melding captivating melody with epic, fulminating fervency, and delivering a majestic masterpiece that will undoubtedly be an early album of the year contender.

Myriad will be available in the following formats:

- 6 Page CD Digipak

- Purple Gatefold Vinyl LP

- Digital Album

Myriad tracklisting:

"Nour"

"Veil Of Certainty"

"All Things Pass"

"Ascension"

"Humane"

"Tundra"

"Hidden Chamber"

"All Things Pass" video:

"Humane" video: