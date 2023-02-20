OL' TIME MOONSHINE Release Video For "Hexslinger"

Ol' Time Moonshine have unleashed the spellbinding new video for "Hexslinger", taken from their latest album Magic. The quartet deliver a rockin’ & rollin‘, dynamic exploration of all that is heavy, hooky, and full of groove.

“The song ‘Hexslinger’ has been a favourite in Ol' Time Moonshine’s live set since its introduction, and was an obvious choice to be the second single and video from Magic. The lyrics are loosely based on the lore of A Book Of Tongues by author Gemma Files; the song weaves the fantastical tale of a magic-wielding priest and his outlaw gang battling an ancient goddess in the Wild West, played out over a rolling verse and crushing chorus. We hope you love ‘Hexslinger’ as much as we do!”

Ol' Time Moonshine is musically informed by '70s hard rock, '80s metal and punk, the heavy alternative and stoner scene of the '90s, drawing influence from the likes of Orange Goblin, Danzig and Black Sabbath. Lyrically the band are inspired by horror, sci-fi, history, science and the occult.

Magic artwork and tracklisting:

"Chrononaut"

"Dark Clouds Of Gloom"

"Hexslinger"

"Higher Learning"

"Please, Please "(featuring Angela Neatby of Muffler Crunch)

"Sweet Black Angel"

"Transmissions"

"Where Giants Rest"

"Chrononaut" lyric video: