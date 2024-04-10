OLA ENGLUND's Solar Guitars Unveils "Chrome Canibalismo" Model That Oxidizes Over Time; Video Trailer Available

Solar Guitars, launched by The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund, has unveiled a metal-topped guitar whose surface oxidizes the longer you play it. Check out the trailer below.

Solar Guitars: "The Chrome Canibalismo is Pure Metal! The finish is created from a unique material that is made from actual metal and involves a 5-stage process to cover the body, then after the base coat is completed, the Solar signature Canibalismo splatter is applied. This special material then needs time to cure and harden into its final 'Metallized' form. Being metal, over time the finish will oxidize so each specific guitar develops its own particular patina to this innovative instrument."

