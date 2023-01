Melodic power/thrash metal band, Olathia, have released their new single, "Shotgun". The track will be featured on the band's upcoming album, The Forest Witch.

Watch a video for "Shotgun" below:

In other news, Olathia will be performing on February 5 at Shotgun Bowl in Cleveland, Ohio. Details on the poster below:

Olathia lineup:

Chris E. - vocals

Dyaln Andras - guitar

Terry Johnson - bass

Joe Lowrie - drums