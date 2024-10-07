OLD MAN'S CHILD Featuring Former DIMMU BORGIR Guitarist Announce First Show In 25 Years

Norwegian black metal outfit Old Man's Child, led by former Dimmu Borgir guitarist Galder, have announced their first live performance since 2000. The band have confirmed their appearance at the 2025 edition of Oslo, Norway's Tons Of Rock festival, taking place June 25 - 28. Other acts on the bill include Emperor, Powerwolf, Alestorm, Jinjer, and more. Tickets here.

A day after Dimmu Borgir headlined the main stage at Dynamo Metal Fest in Eindhoven, Netherlands on August 17, 2024, lead guitarist Galder (real name Thomas Rune Anderson) announced his departure from the band.

He said, "Yesterday I played my last show with Dimmu Borgir. After almost 25 years of making music and playing with Dimmu Borgir I have decided to leave the band.

"I have been thinking about this for years and as many of you have been pointing out – it’s time for Old Man's Child to get on stage again and finalizing the new album.

"I wish the best for the other members of the band moving forward."