OMEGA DIATRIBE Release 10 Year Anniversary EP; “My Sphere” Video Released

The Hungarian multi-award winner extreme groove metal pioneers Omega Diatribe are back with their brand new EP called My Sphere to celebrate their 10th years anniversary on the stage over Europe.

If you familiar with Omega Diatribe you know roughly what to expect with their new material: tons of heavy grooves, in your face vocals, insane drumming but this time they put more soul into the songs than ever before.

The My Sphere EP contains a brand new banger, a reissue for their break-out tune “Molecular Torsion” from the full-length debut album Iapetus and two remixes by the Hungarian electro-metalhead music producer dOTS for “Parallel” & “Coronal Mass Ejection” from the fourth Omega Diatribe record Metanoia.

The EP has been mixed, mastered & co-produced by the legendary Danish metal producer Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios.

(Photo – Kristof Lanyi)