OMNIUM GATHERUM Complete Recordings For New Album

Melodic death metal masters, Omnium Gatherum, have checked in with the following update:

"We’re done with the new album recordings with Nino Laurenne and JC Halttunen at Sonic Pump Studios! Next, Jens Bogren will take the charge at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden!"

Back in April 2020, Omnium Gatherum, released an official phonevideo for their track, "Be The Sky".

Says the band: "Hell'o folks and checking in from the OG HQ!

"This 'Be The Sky' DIY home video was filmed and edited by my phone during past 1.5 years on The Burning Cold tours all around the world , and it includes the same vast skies spotted everywhere around the planet Earth during the endless travels with the band. Back in the good old times when we were free and able to tour, times before apocalypse. Waiting to do some more, someday!

"The mid-video also contains the "not-so-serious" bass player application video that Mikko Kivistö send to us, and in fact, got the job! With this excerpt we wanna thank all the guitarists who have already sent your application to us - you are many and have surprised us positively, and we're starting slowly to watch all of them carefully and plan the next moves with this case too!

"We have been overwhelmed by our fans huge and endless support during these hard times - Thank thee all!

"Be safe, and let's stay strong!"

Photos by Nino Laurenne