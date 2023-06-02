OMNIUM GATHERUM Premier "Sacred" Lyric Video; Slasher EP Out Now

Omnium Gatherum have released their new Slasher EP via Century Media Records. A new lyric video, for the song, "Sacred", can be viewed below.

Mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, Slasher is modern melodic death metal of the highest caliber. This 4-track EP includes a cover version of the 80s classic "Maniac", plus the first studio recordings with new guitarist, Nick Cordle. After 25+ years, Omnium Gatherum proves once again that they're still leading the pack!

Order here.

Slasher tracklisting:

"Slasher"

"Maniac" (Cover Version)

"Sacred"

"Lovelorn"

"Sacred" lyric video:

"Maniac" video:

"Slasher" video:

Omnium Gatherum lineup:

Jukka Pelkonen - Vocals

Markus Vanhala - Guitars and Clean Vocals

Nick Cordle - Guitar

Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards

Mikko Kivistö - Bass and Clean Vocals

Atte Pesonen - Drums

(Photo - Terhi Ylimäinen)