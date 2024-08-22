OMNIUM GATHERUM Release Live Video For "New Dynamic"

Finnish melodic metal masters, Omnium Gatherum, are releasing a new live video to celebrate their upcoming tour in Japan and China next month. The video for their classic, "New Dynamic", was shot in their hometown of Kotka during the Dark River Festival in 2023 and features the live sound of the performance. Watch the video, captured by Coldstore Productions, below.

Omnium Gatherum comments, "Here is a little treat for all of you. Enjoy and feel the vibes before we embark on our journey to Japan and China!"

Omnium Gatherum have not played any live shows this summer to concentrate on writing new material for their next studio album. Hence, the tour is offering a welcome break for the dedicated road dogs: "Asia calling! And we are answering! OG is proud to tell that we will return to Asia soon! Starting from Japan and continuing to China we are more than pleased to serve you a full and abundant platter of quality OG metal. To our brothers and sisters in Asia, see you on the road again!"

Omnium Gatherum are still touring in support of their latest Slasher EP, out on Century Media Records.

Omnium Gatherum are:

Jukka Pelkonen - Vocals

Markus Vanhala - Guitars and Clean Vocals

Nick Cordle - Guitar

Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards

Mikko Kivistö - Bass and Clean Vocals

Atte Pesonen - Drums

(Photo - Terhi Ylimäinen Photography)