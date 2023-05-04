OMNIUM GATHERUM's Markus Vanhala Performs Riff From "Frontiers" In New Episode Of Behind The Riff; Video

Jackson Guitars has released the new episode in their Behind The Riff series. Watch Omnium Gatherum's Markus Vanhala perform the riff from "Frontiers", featured on the band's Grey Heavens album (2016), below:

On June 2, Omnium Gatherum will release their new Slasher EP via Century Media Records.

Today, the band has shared its thoroughly metallic cover of the classic '80s dance pop anthem "Maniac" from the Flashdance film.

Watch the video, produced by Coldstore Productions, below.

Vocalist Jukka Pelkonen comments, "This classic pop song is shapeshifting into the Omnium Gatherum style of modern melodic death metal blast. Here is something to dance and headbang to in summertime!"

Guitarist and clean vocalist Markus Vanhala adds, "I heard it from the start with this classic '80s banger — that it had all the usual OG elements there. Our band just had to play this and turn this into an OG song! Get your upcoming summer spiced with this one and it's gonna be a good one!"

The band has also offered fans the opportunity to possibly choose a new track that they might cover. Fans can select a song from a list, as well as a mood and style that this new cover song could have. It will eventually be released in one of their future formats. Take advantage of this fantastic chance by pre-saving the Slasher EP here and pre-ordering Slasher here. The EP is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD digipak

- Black vinyl

- Digital EP

Mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, Slasher is modern melodic death metal of the highest caliber. This 4-track EP includes a cover version of the 80s classic "Maniac", plus the first studio recordings with new guitarist, Nick Cordle. After 25+ years, Omnium Gatherum proves once again that they're still leading the pack!

Slasher tracklisting:

"Slasher"

"Maniac" (Cover Version)

"Sacred"

"Lovelorn"

"Maniac" video:

"Slasher" video:

Omnium Gatherum lineup:

Jukka Pelkonen - Vocals

Markus Vanhala - Guitars and Clean Vocals

Nick Cordle - Guitar

Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards

Mikko Kivistö - Bass and Clean Vocals

Atte Pesonen - Drums

(Photo - Terhi Ylimäinen)