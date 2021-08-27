OMNIUM GATHERUM To Release Origin Album In November; Music Video Posted For First Single "Paragon"

Finnish melodic death metal masters, Omnium Gatherum, have released their new single, "Paragon". The track is off their upcoming new album Origin, which will be released worldwide on November 5 via Century Media Records. Watch the video for “Paragon” below.

“Basically 'Paragon' is about overcoming obstacles and hard situations. Anything that comes to the way may be intense and malign, but it will not shatter the diamond of resolve, that is the paragon,” states Omnium Gatherum vocalist Jukka Pelkonen

Markus Vanhala (guitars, clean vocals) adds; ”…that leads us to the near past times of the band. Not only some virus but also weird lineup changes made our last year really difficult. But Finnish perseverance means that hard times and crisis are made to take on as a challenge, overcome them and refine yourself better. So here we are, back on track stronger than ever! That’s why there’s a minimum amount of Finnish melancholy & darkness, but maximum amount of awesomeness & good times in this video. Never surrender!”

Origin will be available as Ltd. CD Digipak, Gatefold LP and as digital album. All physical formats can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Emergence"

"Prime"

"Paragon"

"Reckoning"

"Fortitude"

"Friction"

"Tempest"

"Unity"

"Solemn"

"In Front Of Me" (cover version) (CD bonus track)

"Paragon" video:

Lineup:

Jukka Pelkonen (vocals)

Markus Vanhala (guitars and clean vocals)

Aapo Koivisto (keyboards)

Mikko Kivistö (bass and clean vocals)

Atte Pesonen (drums)