OMNIUM GATHERUM To Release Slasher EP In June; Title Track Music Video Streaming

On June 2, Omnium Gatherum will release their new EP, Slasher, via Century Media Records. For a first preview of Slasher, the title track can be streamed here; the video (produced by Coldstore Productions) can be viewed below.

Jukka Pelkonen (vocals) comments: "A powerful fast song with a message like a plea to oneself! The darkness within can be an ally or an enemy. You are both the hunter and the hunted! 'Slasher' is also the title of our upcoming EP. This bad boy delivers two more OG songs and a furious cover. For now, check out the rippings of 'Slasher'!"

Markus Vanhala (guitars and clean vocals) adds: "Hello from OG HQ! We'll serve you a snack in between album cycles - it's called 'Slasher', it's an EP and it rocks! This release is a two-sided coin: A-side is presenting our new guitar hero and team player on the other side of the Atlantic, Mr. Nick Cordle (who joined the band right after our 'Origin' release); B-side is presenting two older songs which were recorded already during the 'Origin' sessions and aimed to release as digi-singles (but here they are on vinyl and CD too now finally). Enjoy!"

Pre-order Slasher here, where the EP is available in the following versions:

- Ltd. CD digipak

- Black vinyl

- Digital EP

Mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, Slasher is modern melodic death metal of the highest caliber. This 4-track EP includes a cover version of the 80s classic "Maniac", plus the first studio recordings with new guitarist, Nick Cordle. After 25+ years, Omnium Gatherum proves once again that they're still leading the pack!

Slasher tracklisting:

"Slasher"

"Maniac" (Cover Version)

"Sacred"

"Lovelorn"

"Slasher" video:

Omnium Gatherum just kicked off their North American tour with Eluveitie and Seven Spires; European fans can also catch the band at some of the biggest festivals this summer, before they join Paradise Lost on the road across Europe in the fall.

Omnium Gatherum lineup:

Jukka Pelkonen - Vocals

Markus Vanhala - Guitars and Clean Vocals

Nick Cordle - Guitar

Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards

Mikko Kivistö - Bass and Clean Vocals

Atte Pesonen - Drums

(Photo - Terhi Ylimäinen)