OMOPHAGIA To Release Rebirth In Black Album In September; Video Posted For "Redemption In Self-Destruction" Feat. NILE Mastermind KARL SANDERS

Omophagia return on bombastic form with their new album, Rebirth In Black, in stores everywhere on September 16 via Unique Leader Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the single "Redemption In Self-Destruction", featuring Nile mastermind Karl Sanders, below.

The word 'omophagia' conjures images of the consumption of raw flesh. It's no surprise then that the death metal horde, Omophagia, tear through skin and bone with razor sharp precision. Following their 2019 release 646965, Rebirth In Black is the latest soul crushing offering from the Swiss-Brazillian death metallers. Recorded, mixed and mastered by Kohlekeller Studio.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"The Consequences Of Guilt"

"Redemption In Self-Destruction"

"Rebirth In Black"

"The Plague"

"Thoughts Of The Earth"

"Serve As Slave"

"Insights Of A Dying Man"

"All For None"

"Time Tells"

"I Live For Your Death"

"Redemption In Self-Destruction" video: