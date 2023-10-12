ON THORNS I LAY Deliver More Doom And Gloom On New Album; Self-Titled Release Available Friday

Death-doom band, On Thorns I Lay, will release their new self-titled album on Friday, October 13, via Season Of Mist.

The band deliver more of their legendary death-doom on their first album for Season Of Mist. With chugging riffs, ear-shattering wails of terror and eerily melodic funeral passages, their new self-titled LP is bound to crush your spirit.

On Thorns I Lay are Greek titans. The band came up through the underground during the early '90s, in the wake of Nightfall, Septicflesh and Rotting Christ. But while those bands were swayed more by symphonic and black metal, these Athenians developed a taste for the gothic. Which makes sense. After all, they are named after a Shakespearean sonnet.

On Thorns I Lay is is dark and doomy. "Fallen From Grace" opens the album with a harrowing tribute to those who've suffered from wars and genocide, while "Thorns Of Fire" warns of environmental disasters with riffs that fall like acid rain, But on their tenth album, On Thorns I Lay push their gothic death-doom to great new heights. The melodic leads on "Newborn Skies" just keep on climbing, until they ascend into a heavenly choir.

Tracklisting:

"Fallen From Grace"

"Newborn Skies"

"Crestfallen"

"Among The Wolves"

"Raise Empires"

"Thorns Of Fire"

Album stream:

Current lineup:

Peter “Invoker” Miliadis: Vocals, bass (Dimlight, ex-Slaveatgod)

Chris Dragamestianos: Guitar

Nikolas Paraskevopoulos: Guitar (Dimlight, Yoth Iria)

Kostas Mexis: Bass (Aetherian, ex-Black Path)

Antonis Ventouris: Keyboard

Stelios Darakis: Drums (Dexter Ward, ex-Sacred Outcry, The Eternal Suffering, ex-Mortal Torment, ex-Lloth)

Recording lineup:

Peter “Invoker” Miliadis: Vocals, bass (Dimlight, ex-Slaveatgod)

Chris Dragamestianos: Guitar

Nikolas Paraskevopoulos: Guitar (Dimlight, Yoth Iria)

Antonis Ventouris: Keyboard

Stelios Darakis: Drums (Dexter Ward, ex-Sacred Outcry, The Eternal Suffering, ex-Mortal Torment, ex-Lloth)

Guest musicians:

Fanny Melfi - Fallen From Grace

Labros Kiklis - Fallen From Grace

Stavros Papagiannakopoulos - Thorns Of Fire, Crestfallen

Ilias Mantikos - Thorns Of Fire

Katerina Tzitzou - Fallen From Grace

Irina Dimaki - Fallen From Grace

Anna Thana - Fallen From Grace

Aris Karatzas - Crestfallen, Newborn Skies, Raise Empires, Among The Wolves