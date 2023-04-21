ONE DESIRE's Live With The Shadow Orchestra Out Now; "Rio" Live Video Posted

One Desire have released Live With The Shadow Orchestra, a live concert extravaganza featuring the band performing with a symphony orchestra, The Shadow Orchestra (Wasa Sinfonietta), led by conductor Ville Mankkinen.

”What makes this whole thing special is that it is rather like watching a movie than watching just a regular live show. We really took the long road with this production,” says guitarist Jimmy Westerlund.

Watch a performance of the song, "Rio", below, and order/save Live With The Shadow Orchestra on CD+DVD, Blu-ray, Limited Edition Color LP, and Digital here. Please note, the LP release date will be August 4.

Combining energy, powerful vocals, fantastic guitar solos, and catchy choruses, One Desire is one of Finland's most prominent rock bands. They have released two internationally acclaimed albums, their self-titled debut and follow-up, Midnight Empire, and performed several European tours.

Filmed in Vaasa, Elisa Stadium in the summer of 2022, Live With The Shadow Orchestra was aired on YLE TV in Finland in late December of the same year and will now be available on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, and Vinyl on April 21. The audio will also be available on all digital music platforms.

One Desire is currently working on the recording of their upcoming third studio album.

CD/LP tracklisting:

"Never Gonna Stop"

"Apologize"

"Heroes"

"Through The Fire"

"After You’re Gone"

"Rio"

"This Is Where The Heartbreak Begins"

"Shadowman"

"Whenever I’m Dreaming"

"Hurt"

"Buried Alive"

DVD/Blu-ray tracklisting:

Intro

"Never Gonna Stop"

"Apologize"

"Heroes"

"Through The Fire"

"After You’re Gone"

"Rio"

"This Is Where The Heartbreak Begins"

"Shadowman"

"Whenever I’m Dreaming"

"Hurt"

"Buried Alive"

"Down And Dirty" (credits)

"Rio" live video:

"Never Gonna Stop" live video:

"Through The Fire" live video:

Lineup:

André Linman - lead vocals, guitars

Jimmy Westerlund - guitars, vocals

Ossi Sivula - drums

Jonas Kuhlberg - bass

Johnny Nordström - keyboards, background vocals

Geir Rönning - guest vocals on "Hurt"

Wasa Sinfonietta Symphony Orchestra