ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND To Release Full Zodiac Album On Vinyl, Digital; "Aries" Video Posted

With the world on the verge of the pandemic pause in March of 2020, New Jersey-based hard rock group One Hundred Thousand was ready to share its new album, Zodiac. The band launched the album’s lead track, “Aries”, that month and invited fans to take the Zodiac journey in real-time, one song per month, until the twelfth and final track, “Pisces”, arrived in February 2021.

Now, Zodiac has been packaged as a full-double album available digitally everywhere on April 9, 2021, and for pre-order in a special-edition vinyl set, available here.

The band are also pleased to share the new video for the track “Aries”, which you can see below.

"Zodiac is an album that asks uncomfortable questions that aren’t being explored elsewhere. We can’t claim to have the answers, but we learned something from the journey. We wanted to make a risky, dynamic, and dangerous record to reflect our time and place." – OHT

Tracklisting:

"Aries"

"Taurus"

"Gemini"

"Cancer"

"Leo"

"Virgo"

"Libra"

"Scorpio"

"Sagittarius"

"Capricorn"

"Aquarius"

"Pisces"

"Aries" video:

After touring on its 2016 debut album, The Forms In Which They Appear (co- produced by the band and Sevendust’s Clint Lowery), One Hundred Thousand solidified its heavy progressive sound, completed their five-piece band lineup in mid-2017, and began laying the groundwork for Zodiac.

Zodiac is an explosive musical revelation that explores the life and death of the ego through soaring melodic peaks, visceral percussive battery and evocative lyrics.

The music for the album was inspired by the classic character traits of each sign of the Zodiac. The lyrics trace a protagonist’s path from a devastating personal loss, through the illusion of hope to an enigmatic finale over the course of one year.

One Hundred Thousand’s Zodiac is a valuable statement in rock at a time when the genre is begging for disruption. Its showcase of musicianship is buoyed by an unwavering loyalty to composition and is just what modern progressive rock and metal are looking for.