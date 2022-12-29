ONE MACHINE / Ex-TESTAMENT, FORBIDDEN Guitarist STEVE SMYTH's Wife Passes Away Following Cancer Battle

Guitarist Steve Smyth (One Machine, ex-Testament/Forbidden) has announced the sad news that his wife has passed away.

Posting to social media, Steve shares: "It is with the greatest sadness in my heart that I say that my wife Nicola has passed away on Tuesday, after a three year battle with Stage IV colon cancer. She was my loving and supportive wife of 15 years, the Love of my life for 17 years, and my best friend for 22 years.

I am very proud to be her husband, and can only hope I gave her the same love and support that she gave to me.

She was the brightest light of positivity for me, and for anyone who met her, and that’s an understatement, and just one of the many many great things about her.

And believe me, I’ve got a list miles long of all the great things about her to add. I love her and miss her terribly already.

I am grateful she is free of that evil fucking disease, it’s debilitating effects, and can now be reunited with our lovely Boy Freeway, and her mother and father, amongst many other family and friends we have lost along the way.

I want to thank everyone for reaching out here on social media, I really appreciate it.

I ask for privacy at this time, while my family and hers grieve, and work through everything here at home. Thank you."

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to Steve and his family.

