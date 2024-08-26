ONE MACHINE Feat. Ex-TESTAMENT, FORBIDDEN Guitarist STEVE SMYTH Announce New Singer TASOS LAZARIS

One Machine are releasing their first single in nearly nine years, “A New Plane Of Existence”, across all digital platforms, as well as a music video for the song, on Friday August 30.

The band is also happy to announce their return to the live stage, for the first time since 2018, on tour with Overkill and Angelus Apatrida across Europe in September with new lead vocalist, Tasos Lazaris.

Steve Smyth says, "I’m very happy to finally be able to announce Tasos Lazaris as the new singer for One Machine! Jamie Hunt actually found him through a YouTube video of a live performance, and sent it over to me. The second I heard him, I knew he would be the right fit for One Machine!

"We are very happy to have him on board with us, as we prepare for our first live shows in 6 years, and touring again with the mighty Overkill, and Angelus Apatrida! This one should be fun!

"Our first single release of new music in nearly a decade!"

Tasos Lazaris adds, "I'm thrilled to announce that I've joined One Machine as their new singer. Can't wait to hit the road soon and release some amazing music!"

One Machine is:

Steve Smyth - Guitar

Jamie Hunt - Guitar

Stefano Selvatico - Bass

Matt “Spike” Cherry - Drums

Tasos Lazaris - Lead Vocalist

One Machine is the brainchild of critically acclaimed guitarist/songwriter Steve Smyth (Nevermore, Forbidden, Testament, Dragonlord, Vicious Rumors). One Machine is an international metal band with classic and modern influences, featuring members carefully selected by Smyth: Jamie Hunt (Biomechanical) sharing guitar duties, augmented heavily by a powerhouse rhythm section with Stefano Selvatico (Savage Messiah) on bass guitar and Matt “Spike”Cherry (Biomechanical, Matt Mitchell and The Coldhearts) on drums, and welcoming new vocalist Ronny Munroe (Metal Church/Trans Siberian Orchestra) to it’s ranks.

The band’s debut album, The Distortion Of Lies And The Overdriven Truth was released world-wide February 2014 through Scarlet Records/eOne to great critical acclaim, and the band immediately hit the road, winning several high profile support slots in the UK and abroad with such luminaries and newcomers alike, as Nile, Vicious Rumors, Onslaught, Artillery, The Agonist, as well as headlining shows of their own.

The band also made several festival appearances, sharing the stage alongside bands such as Dani Filth’s Devilment, Pretty Maids, Illdisposed, M:Pire Of Evil, and others, all the while continuing to win over fans, and rack up high-rating raving reviews.One Machine entered the studio in early February to record their follow-up album, The Final Cull, released September 18th, 2015 via Scarlet Records/eOne to great critical acclaim and fan reception, and once again, the band hit the road to tour in support of the critically acclaimed The Final Cull throughout 2015-2018, across Europe, the UK, and Ireland, as a headliner and main support act on many shows and tours. Highlights included main support to Overkill and Vader on Killfest 2016, Korpiklaani, Tyr, Evergrey, Operation:Mindcrime, Evile, Raven, Venom Inc. and many others, combined with appearances at many metal festivals, including the prestigious Bloodstock Open Air, Mammothfest, Amplified Festival, Attitude Fest, Thrashersaurus Festival, amongst many others.

With the recent addition of vocalist Tasos Lazaris to it’s ranks, the band has now completed an EP, Let The Culling Begin. A new single release, the band’s first single release since 2015, is due for release Friday, August 30 across all digital platforms. One Machine will also return to the European touring circuit supporting Overkill on their Scorched European Tour 2024.

Stayed tuned for more news coming soon.