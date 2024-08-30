ONE MACHINE Feat. Ex-TESTAMENT, FORBIDDEN Guitarist STEVE SMYTH Streaming New Single "A New Plane Of Existence"; Audio

One Machine’s first single release in nearly nine years, “A New Plane Of Existence”, drops today available on all digital platforms for sale and streaming. A video release date for the single has been announced for Friday September 6. Listen to the single below.

Steve Smyth describes the meaning of the lyrics: “The song reflects my current perception of humanity, and the highly immersive digital world we find ourselves in, in 2024, as compared to when the song was written a few years ago. It feels much more dystopian by the day to me. Everywhere we go, we find many people stuck into their phone, tablet, laptop screen, TV screen, and now, visor screens. We are now more immersed than ever, locked into a digital world, where it seems that human contact has taken on a new role, in the form of video recordings, texted words, a new distal human interaction. Connected to the One Machine a bit more, day by day, and perhaps not even realizing it. Not all of this is a bad thing, mind you, if it’s being used for positive reasons.

"I decided to take a bit of a different turn with the lyrics for this song, reflecting on how the screens are the new dictator of humankind, and we are merely followers, ones left without a voice, while someone behind the screens leads us. Where or what are they leading us to? Stay tuned for the video to find out!

"It was a very long road to get this far! Our REAL fans, the ones who have stuck around through all of our challenges, with finding a new lead vocalist, the loss of my wife to cancer after a hard fought three year battle, Covid, not being able to tour, can now enjoy our very first bit of new music in nearly 9 years! Enjoy! And I know you’ll stream it first! But it’s my hope that you’ll like it enough to support One Machine and buy the single!"

One Machine embark on a European Tour, returning to the live stage for the first time since 2018, with Overkill and Angelus Apatrida September 1 with new lead vocalist Tasos Lazaris.

One Machine is:

Steve Smyth - Guitar

Jamie Hunt - Guitar

Stefano Selvatico - Bass

Matt “Spike” Cherry - Drums

Tasos Lazaris - Lead Vocalist

One Machine is the brainchild of critically acclaimed guitarist/songwriter Steve Smyth (Nevermore, Forbidden, Testament, Dragonlord, Vicious Rumors). One Machine is an international metal band with classic and modern influences, featuring members carefully selected by Smyth: Jamie Hunt (Biomechanical) sharing guitar duties, augmented heavily by a powerhouse rhythm section with Stefano Selvatico (Savage Messiah) on bass guitar and Matt “Spike”Cherry (Biomechanical, Matt Mitchell and The Coldhearts) on drums, and welcoming new vocalist Ronny Munroe (Metal Church/Trans Siberian Orchestra) to it’s ranks.

The band’s debut album, The Distortion Of Lies And The Overdriven Truth was released world-wide February 2014 through Scarlet Records/eOne to great critical acclaim, and the band immediately hit the road, winning several high profile support slots in the UK and abroad with such luminaries and newcomers alike, as Nile, Vicious Rumors, Onslaught, Artillery, The Agonist, as well as headlining shows of their own.

The band also made several festival appearances, sharing the stage alongside bands such as Dani Filth’s Devilment, Pretty Maids, Illdisposed, M:Pire Of Evil, and others, all the while continuing to win over fans, and rack up high-rating raving reviews.One Machine entered the studio in early February to record their follow-up album, The Final Cull, released September 18th, 2015 via Scarlet Records/eOne to great critical acclaim and fan reception, and once again, the band hit the road to tour in support of the critically acclaimed The Final Cull throughout 2015-2018, across Europe, the UK, and Ireland, as a headliner and main support act on many shows and tours. Highlights included main support to Overkill and Vader on Killfest 2016, Korpiklaani, Tyr, Evergrey, Operation:Mindcrime, Evile, Raven, Venom Inc. and many others, combined with appearances at many metal festivals, including the prestigious Bloodstock Open Air, Mammothfest, Amplified Festival, Attitude Fest, Thrashersaurus Festival, amongst many others.

With the recent addition of vocalist Tasos Lazaris to it’s ranks, the band has now completed an EP, Let The Culling Begin. A new single release, the band’s first single release since 2015, is due for release Friday, August 30 across all digital platforms. One Machine will also return to the European touring circuit supporting Overkill on their Scorched European Tour 2024.

Stayed tuned for more news coming soon.