One Of DAVID BOWIE's Most Popular Songs Was Never A Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"The wondrous story of an all-time classic song from the '70s that everyone knows by heart. But the crazy thing is it was never actually a hit. It’s 'Heroes' by David Bowie. Our story starts in West Berlin in 1977: two anonymous lovers met in secrecy in front of the Berlin Wall. Above them, armed soldiers in a guard tower scour the scene. What was their secret? Well, legendary artist David Bowie witnessed this and wrote 'Heroes' about this secret; a secret he would keep for decades. In the process of recording his legendary vocal, Bowie used a microphone trick that we’ll talk about that conveyed the emotion and magic. Bowie would also say that 'Heroes' was a bitch to sing. He always had to plan out his setlist just right to get the vocal right. The result is a song for the ages, next on the Professor of Rock."