One Swedish Firm Is Fully Tapping Into Metal’s Surge In Popularity

It wasn’t long ago that digital music sales saw metal as the fastest-growing of all genres. According to the TuneCore research data, heavy metal sales surged by 154 percent in the year of the study (2018/19). This out-paced K-Pop at 133 percent and the 68 percent rise of R&B music.

Perhaps partly capitalizing on this, or maybe one of the lead designers is a huge fan of the genre, but either way, one Swedish entertainment company has been going all-in on its metal slots and slots based on adjacent genres. With three official products coming out in 2020 and another one in 2019, there’s been plenty of time for the fad to fade, and yet, all of them remain very popular today on the headline platforms.

Two greats of American metal

All four of Play'n GO's big metal slot games can be found at casinos offering these types of slots.

Headlining the collection is the American duo Testament and Twisted Sister. The former, a hit thrash metal band from California, was perhaps the most influential of the two for a sub-genre. Their first colossal mainstream success came in the form of Practice What You Preach in 1989, followed by The Ritual in 1992.

In their slot game, it’s all about the critically acclaimed album Dark Roots of Earth, drawing icons of the thrash metal scene like skeletons, vampires, and werewolves. Helping along the way is the thrash metal demon wild symbol, substituting to help create wins en route to triggering one of the three bonus features.

New Jersey’s very own Twisted Sister, famed for We’re Not Gonna Take It and I Wanna Rock, continue to be a prominent name in the music industry. In fact, this year, Guitar reports Twisted Sister might even reunite. In the slot, the high-energy style of the band is in full force through the cascading grid and the presence of two wild symbols.

Not just American metal in the games

Hailing from Canada, Annihilator certainly didn’t miss the cut when it came to getting in on the slot game. The thrash metal band boasts 17 albums, the first two of which remain hailed as some of their most influential works. Still front and center in the world of thrash, of course, is Jeff Waters.

The famed guitarist looks to be stepping into some varied solo work, Metal Injection relays, but for now, in the slot world, he remains the main man of the Annihilator game. He plays as the wild symbol that helps to create wins while in search for the In Command feature, in which the Waters wild expands to cover the whole reel.

Last, but certainly not least, is Demon. Hailing from England, the heavy metal band was a major part of the new wave movement in the UK and they continue to receive acclaim for their newer works. The Play’n GO slot donning the Demon name pays tribute to the band, even featuring lead singer Dave Hill as a top-paying symbol.

Clearly, the Swedish slot developers have good taste in music, and because of that, fans can spin to the tracks and themed games of Twisted Sister, Testament, Annihilator, and Demon.