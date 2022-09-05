ONELEGMAN – New Single “Radiate” Streaming

Italian proggers Onelegman are sharing their second single to "Radiate" your day. The track is off the band's forthcoming album Event Horizon due out on October 21, 2022, via Rockshots Records. “Radiate” moves from a strange acoustic intro with Indian influences to an orchestral and melodic rock song. The lyrics are inspired by Passengers, an American science fiction movie, directed by Morten Tyldum in 2016. In the movie, a couple of space travelers are forced to live their whole existence in complete solitude, dedicating themselves to building their relationship and safeguarding the supreme good of life.

The video for "Radiate" is solely done by handmade drawings of Simone Ferarein Ferrarini and edited in stop motion with the intention to give a fluid, continuative, and always morphing vision of the emotions that grow between a couple of children becoming adults while loving each other.

The third full length from the trio, Event Horizon is Onelegman’s most peculiar release to follow a new concept for each one of its tracks; to create a mosaic with sounds, lyrics, and graphics in order to show to the listener the direction of their journey. The band explains in further detail:

"We've always meant for our music to give listeners an odyssey and this intention was never stronger than on this third album. We have aimed high, but not necessarily far, we focus on the intimacy of humanity, sometimes on the unconscious, and to explore the universe to the limit of possible knowledge and consciousness. We titled the album Event Horizon because it is precisely that, an Event Horizon. This album is an auditory exploration of new worlds, the chaos theory, the last days of a star's life, the direction of time, entropy, the fourth dimension that is gravity, love as an elementary form of existence, existence as a mere force of attraction and repulsion between electrons, existence as creatures of God or as sons of physics and chemistry."

It is not the band's intention to translate the works of scientists such as Greene, Rovelli, Bertone, Hawking, Jim Al-Khalili, and Primo Levi into music, but to take inspiration from their treatises, terminologies, and thoughts to build cosmic and quantum images where they search for the true human essence, perhaps where life is born.

Preorder at the Rockshots Records webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Chaos Theory”

“Magnetar”

“Event Horizon”

“The Line”

“Radiate”

“Steric Hindrance”

“Black Holes Have No Hairs”

“The Order Of Time”

“Cosmos”

“Slaps Two By Two Until They Become Odd”

“Radiate”: