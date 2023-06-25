ONHEIL Celebrate New Album Release With "In Black Ashes" Video

Dutch blackened death metal veterans Onheil released their new album, In Black Ashes, on June 23rd via Black Lion Records. To celebrate in glorious style, the band has unleashed a new music video for the album's title track.

Onheil have been spreading their raging melodic blackened death metal since 1999 and with the band's first two albums Razor (2009) and Storm Is Coming (2014), the Dutch quintet have left an impressive mark in extreme music. Renowned for memorable hooks and harmonic melodies, the band now embarks on their next powerful chapter with In Black Ashes, delivering a well-played and well-written album that strives and succeeds to be both hard, heavy and aggressive, as well as melodic and enchanting.

Onheil’s third full-length album was mixed and mastered by legendary producer Dan Swanö (Dissection, Opeth, Dark Funeral, Bloodbath, Marduk, Insomnium) at Unisound Studios, who also had nothing but praise for the band: “Very awesome record! A quite unique blend of classic black/thrash/speed and even some New Wave of British Heavy metal in there, and tastefully topped off with some vibes of that blackened death metal that I did so much of in the mid '90s. Highly recommended!”

In Black Ashes artwork and tracklisting:

"Night Terror"

"In Black Ashes"

"Like Shadows In The Night"

"Void"

"Beneath A Steel Sky"

"Bloodthirst"

"Master Of Disease"

For further details, visit Onheil on Facebook.