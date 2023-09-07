ONI Drop Video For "Aura" Feat. HOWARD JONES & JOSH GILBERT

Canadian metalcore project, Oni, have released a new video for their latest single, "Aura", which features guest vocals from Howard Jones (Light The Torch, ex-Killswitch Engage) and Josh Gilbert (Spiritbox, ex-As I Lay Dying). The track is taken from Oni's forthcoming third full-length album, The Silver Line, set for release on October 13th.

Of the collaboration with Howard Jones, Oni founder and frontman Jake Oni says: "It was an absolute honour working with Howard on the 'Aura' video. He’s always been a huge inspiration on me and I’m grateful to call him a friend."

Meanwhile, Jones adds: "Finally, 'Aura' is here! This song was a lot of fun to write and record with my friends Jake and Josh, the video was no exception. Everyone involved with the video shoot was amazing and it shows. Enjoy!"

Watch Jake and Howard trading verses in the official video for "Aura":

Discussing the impending album, Jake continues: "This album is different completely from anything I’ve done before. It’s the new direction for Oni sonically with Josh Gilbert and me at the helm writing and Joe McQueen mixing and getting the best vocal takes from me. It’s banger after banger from heavy tracks like 'Cyanide' to melodic uplifting songs like 'Aura', this album will have something for everyone to enjoy!"

Certainly Oni's most dynamic and cohesive record to date, The Silver Line melds the band's progressive roots with contemporary metalcore, making it ultimately accessible to a vast array of rock, metal and heavy music fans.

Produced, mixed, and mastered by the duo of Josh Gilbert and Joe McQueen (As I Lay Dying, Light The Torch, Bad Wolves), The Silver Line is as ambitious as it is catchy and incisive. As well as Jones and Gilbert's appearances, the album features a plethora of special guests, including Jared Dines, Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens), Sueco, Justin Hill (SikTh) and Michael Lessard (The Contortionist).

Tracklisting:

"Silhouette"

"Spark" feat. Sueco

"Underneath My Skin" feat. Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens)

"Silence In A Room Of Lies" feat. Jared Dines

"Cyanide"

"The Dread" feat. Justin Hill (Sikth)

"Aura" feat. Howard Jones (Light The Torch) & Josh Gilbert (Spiritbox)

"Armageddon" feat. Michael Lessard (The Contortionist)

"Burns My Soul"

"Silence In A Room Of Lies" video:

"Underneath My Skin" lyric video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)