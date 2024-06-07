ONI Premieres New Song And Official Music Video For “Control”

Modern metalcore project, Oni have unveiled a brand new single, “Control.” The track comes accompanied with an official music video created by Ben Watanabe (555 Comic). Stream here.

The video is the initial episode of an animated series, written by Oni frontman and visionary, Jake Oni that explores the struggle with oneself. As the main character (Jake) struggles with his demons (Oni), the story of Jake's battle unfolds. As the episodes/music videos roll out in the coming months, we will see the dystopian world and character development playout as Jake's journey continues. Stylistically, traditional anime components are woven together with Oni’s evolving sound. The colour palette and aesthetics are inspired by the muted tones of Afro Samurai.

Of the new song, Jake Oni reveals,

"This song is definitely some of my best work yet. Josh Gilbert wrote the song with me, and I tracked vocals at my studio in Cayman with Joe McQueen. 'Control' has a different vibe than anything I’ve written before in terms of range of vocals. The song tells a story that’s brought to life in the music video by Ben Watanabe and his team at 555 comic. It was a huge privilege to work with Ben on this project."

Stay tuned for the next instalment in the series very soon.

Oni's 3rd full-length album, The Silver Line arrived last year to solid critical acclaim and featured the crushing singles “Aura” (feat. Howard Jones & Josh Gilbert), “Silence In A Room Of Lies” (feat. Jared Dines), “Underneath My Skin” (feat. Kellin Quinn) and “Silhouette.” Produced, mixed and mastered by Spiritbox bassist Josh Gilbert and Joe McQueen (As I Lay Dying, Light The Torch, Bad Wolves), 'The Silver Line' pushed the metalcore genre forward into the light of mainstream accessibility with enormous hooks fused with colossal riffs and catchy melodies.

(Photo – Jonathan Weiner)