ONI Releases The Silver Line Album And "Spark" Music Video

Modern metalcore project, Oni, have released their third full-length album, The Silver Line. Produced, mixed and mastered by Spiritbox bassist Josh Gilbert and Joe McQueen (As I Lay Dying, Light The Torch, Bad Wolves), 'The Silver Line' pushes the metalcore genre forward into the light of mainstream accessibility with enormous hooks and a balanced dose of colossal riffs and catchy melody.

Discussing the album, frontman Jake Oni states: "This album is different completely from anything I’ve done before. It’s the new direction for Oni sonically with Josh Gilbert and me at the helm writing and Joe McQueen mixing and getting the best vocal takes from me. It’s banger after banger from heavy tracks like 'Cyanide' to melodic uplifting songs like 'Aura', this album will have something for everyone to enjoy!"

Today, Oni also unveiled a music video for the record's latest standout track, "Spark", which features celebrated rapper/singer, Sueco. The VFX masterpiece was created by acclaimed director Jensen Noen (Bring Me The Horizon, Jay Z, Spiritbox).

Commenting on the collaboration with Sueco, Jake states: "'Spark' is an awesome song and Sueco is a super chill cool dude to work with. Overall we made a banger of a song. A real Josh Gilbert masterpiece."

Sueco adds: "Working with ONI was a cool experience, the music video was really nuts. Probably one of the craziest videos I’ve been a part of. Excited for it to finally be out!"

Watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"Silhouette"

"Spark" feat. Sueco

"Underneath My Skin" feat. Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens)

"Silence In A Room Of Lies" feat. Jared Dines

"Cyanide"

"The Dread" feat. Justin Hill (Sikth)

"Aura" feat. Howard Jones (Light The Torch) & Josh Gilbert (Spiritbox)

"Armageddon" feat. Michael Lessard (The Contortionist)

"Burns My Soul"

"Spark" video:

"Aura" video:

"Silence In A Room Of Lies" video:

"Underneath My Skin" lyric video:

(Photo - Jonathan Weiner)