ONI Return With New Single "Silence In A Room Of Lies" Feat. JARED DINES; Video

Fresh off their US tour with Megadeth and Bullet For My Valentine, Canadian progressive metal luminaries, Oni, have returned with a ferocious new single, "Silence In A Room Of Lies", featuring Jared Dines. The track is a volatile, metallic anthem with a torrential onslaught of groove-laden riffs, threaded with infectious melody.

Commenting on the new single, Jake Oni states: "I’m super stoked to share my new song 'Silence In A Room Of Lies'! This track is the first step in a new direction for Oni musically. This is just a taste of what’s to come and I hope my fans enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it. Writing with Jared Dines was an absolute pleasure and his contributions brought this song to a whole new level."

Jared Dines is equally thrilled, commenting: "I am very proud of the song we were able to write together, and I'm excited that the world can finally hear it! Jake is the coolest dude and working with him was an absolute pleasure!"

Watch the video for "Silence In A Room Of Lies" below. Stream the track here.

Formed in 2014 by vocalist Jake Oni, Oni quickly became one of Canada's most promising new bands with their distinct amalgam of experimental progressive songwriting, brute metalcore savagery and cathartic melody. The five-piece roared to life with the release of their 2016 debut album, Ironshore (Metal Blade Records), which was produced by Josh Wilbur (Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Dillinger Escape Plan) and featured guest vocals by Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe on the song, "The Only Cure".

Oni followed up with the monstrous Alone EP in 2019, and returned with their critically lauded second full-length, Loathing Light in 2022, which boasted guests Iggy Pop and Blythe on the song, "Secrets".

Alongside their rise in the metal scene, the band has shared the stage with the likes of Gojira, Children Of Bodom, Rob Zombie, Death Angel and The Devin Townsend Project.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)